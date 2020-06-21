Exotic Pet Expo held at Wabash Valley Fairgrounds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Terre Haute got the chance to check out some unique wildlife on Sunday.

That's through the Terre Haute Exotic Pet Expo.

It was held at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon.

Organizers said this was one of the largest expos they've had so far.

Folks even got to check out all kinds of animals, many they may not have expected.

"There's all kinds. Kangaroos, owl, hedgehog, lizards, frogs, turtles. There's all kinds of stuff here. I don't know why they call it a reptile show, when there's everything else here too," said Dallas Ellingsley

Guests were encouraged to practice social distancing, and wear a mask to help keep everyone safe.