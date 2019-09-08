Exotic Feline Rescue Center welcomes 10 big cats

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI)-- 10 big cats will now call the Exotic Feline Rescue Center their home.

They traveled all the way from California!

News 10 was there while they were being welcomed in.

Some of the cats were a little shy, but owner Joe Taft says that'll change.

"We're glad to get em here they've had a tough life for a while so we're glad to be able to give them a home," said Taft.

The Rescue Center in Center Point, Ind. opened it's doors to three lions three tigers and four cougars.

Their previous home in California is closing down.

Taft said his center gives the gentle giants and people a chance to connect on another level.

"In a zoo, you can deal with them as a species but here you have to see them at individuals it gives you a whole different perspective," said Taft.

The In-Sync Exotics Santuary and Wildlife Education Eenter out of Dallas, Texas brought the animals.

It was a 45 hour trip from Los Angeles to the rescue center.

Robin Gibson is one of the handlers.

She believes the big cats will love their new home.

"This is all something new to them they've never been able to do this here that they're going to have all the room they need and let them be cats," said Gibson.

Taft said the cats deserve to have a good life.

"Almost every cat here something bad things have happened to that animal. We think it's important that they are given a chance to have a happy healthy life," said Taft.

Taft says you can see the new animals the next time you head to the rescue center.