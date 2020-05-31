Exotic Feline Rescue Center to cancel in person special events

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - The coronavirus has led to the cancellation of many events and plans this year.

Unfortunately, that now includes some at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Clay county.

Officials with the rescue center said they have decided to cancel all on site special events for the rest of the year.

This is in an effort to keep staff, the cats and you safe.

Now, this only includes special events.

Right now. the center is still closed to daily public tours but staff hope to reopen soon.