Exotic Feline Rescue Center reopens in Clay County, here's what you need to know before you go

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Clay County is reopening to the public. You can find the rescue in Center Point, Indiana.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the rescue says it lost money from being closed. It relies heavily on donations and entry fees.

The owner says the big cats need your support.

"We need you folks to come out and visit, and see the cats. Seeing cats is a wonderful experience," Owner Joe Taft said.

If you want to visit, you'll have to wear a mask and you'll need to call ahead.