Exotic Feline Rescue Center is almost ready to welcome you back

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Exotic Feline Rescue Center has been closed since the fall of 2020. The center closed due to concerns surrounding the pandemic.

The center decided to close for two reasons.

The reasons are both the cats and staff being able to contract the virus.

Owner of the center Joe Taft said, "If we lose the keepers then, I don't know how we'll take care of the cats. So, we have to be very careful here."

Taft said proceeding with caution is the number one priority right now.

He adds closing was tough..and it has been a struggle.

The center's main source of income came from guests visiting.

However, when the people stopped coming in, so did the steady flow of revenue. Taft said the center is currently operating on a shoestring budget.

However, that may change very soon now that vaccines are getting out to the public.

Taft said, "So, hopefully, everybody here will be vaccinated soon, and then we can open our doors again."

Taft said he hopes to be open by sometime next month.

He said opening back up again will not only help with generating income but also help the center do what it loves the most.

He said, "Its part of our responsibility in caring for these cats is to be able to show them to people and have people see them in ways they have not seen them before."

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center said when they do open masks will have to be worn at all times, and you have to have an appointment before you come.