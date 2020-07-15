Executions to continue this week, a look at those on death row

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Federal executions continue this week in Terre Haute.

They started Tuesday morning with the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee.

Wednesday, the government plans to execute Wesley Ira Purkey.

That may not go forward as planned as a judge has already issued a temporary stay.

That means as of right now the execution cannot proceed.

The Department of Justice says Purkey raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl before dismembering, burning, and dumping her body into a pond in 1998.

Purkey argues he received constitutionally inadequate counsel at his trial.

It's an issue the 7th circuit court of appeals believes this should be properly reviewed.

In an order Monday, the court said its stay would expire at the earliest on August 24th.

Purkey's legal team also argues he cannot be executed, that's because he can no longer understand why he is being put to death.

On Friday, Dustin Lee Honken is also scheduled for execution.

In 2004, a jury in Iowa found Honken, guilty of murdering 5 people. It includes 2 informants, a girlfriend of one of them and her two young daughters.