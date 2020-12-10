Execution set to move forward for Brandon Bernard, why there's controversy behind the case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Thursday, the ninth execution of 2020 is set to move forward at the Federal Prison in Terre Haute.

Brandon Bernard is to receive a lethal injection of pentobarbital after a Texas killing of ministers Stacie and Todd Bagley.

It was an incident that occurred when Bernard was 18-years-old.

So why is Bernard being executed? Let's go back to the beginning of this case and explain why he's sitting on death row.

According to court documents, Christopher Vialva, who was executed this year, shot both of the Bagley's in the head, and then Bernard lit their car on fire while the two were still inside.

An autopsy revealed Todd's cause of death was due to the gunshot wounds, however, Stacie's was because of smoke inhalation.

Advocates and new evidence argue... Bernard may not have been entirely involved with the killings, but instead, contribute it to a robbery gone wrong.

In fact, celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, are backing Bernard and standing behind prison reform as opposed to death,

Surviving jurors and local anti-death penalty groups are also chanting the same message.

However, despite efforts to save Bernard, the execution will move forward as of now.

News 10's Sarah Lehman will serve as our media witness.

We will provide any updates as we learn more.