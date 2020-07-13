Execution day, a live look hours before the execution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Monday, News 10 was at the federal prison bright and early in Terre Haute.

That's after we learned Daniel Lewis Lee's execution will be moving forward.

Monday's execution has been on-again, off-again for several days.

On Friday evening a federal judge granted an injunction to halt the execution until the Coronavirus pandemic was contained.

This is because the family of Lee's victims argues they have a right to be there for the execution.

However, with COVID-19 still a concern, they're worried doing so puts them in danger.

The DOJ filed an emergency motion Saturday claiming the work to prepare for the execution has already been done and cannot be easily undone.

The DOJ won that appeal.

Now the family plans to take the case to the Supreme Court.

At this hour, Lee's execution is set to go forward Monday afternoon.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we learn more.