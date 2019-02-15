Excessive rain can damage area fields

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rain for the past couple of weeks has created flooding in several areas and farmers say excessive rain can create a headache even during the winter.

Area farmers say a large amount of rain has caused costly damage to area fields and they say they can't repair that damage until the fields dry out.

"If you're not prepared for it with some erosion control structures it will start washing the soil away" Clay county farmer Dwight Ludwig says.

Farmers say flooding removing valuable soil is just one way flooding can cause problems before planting. They say applying nutrients to the soil costs money and excessive rain can undo preparations to the ground.

"Then if there's any nutrients that have been applied this year, whatever is laying on top will wash away as well" Ludwig says.

Farmers say waiting for the fields to dry so they can reapply nutrients after flooding can be a headache.

"That's an expense that we've put out there that we have to reapply" Ludwig says.

Farmers with land in river bottoms say they are used to flooding every year but it can still be tedious to prepare the land for planting.

"Once the water goes away there will be some trash, some driftwood, and cornstock drifts we'll have to clean up" Ludwig says.

Farmers say in the coming weeks, weather permitting, they will be preparing their fields for planting.