Ex-cop turns activist, why he believes the Black Lives Matter movement can help policing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- After numerous deaths at the hands of police, the Black Lives Matter movement is growing.

Some experts say the movement can be a chance to re-evaluate policing and stereotypes.

News 10 spoke with Charles Hayes, a former cop and current author.

Hayes tells us he's confident in the movement and believes it could be an effective way to change the way of bias thinking.

He also believes that George Floyd's death was just the start to change.

You may remember, George Floyd died at the end of May after he was suffocated by the knee of a police officer.

After his death, the Black Lives Matter movement uproared but some say this by far the first incident that lead to this uproar.

Hayes was a police officer in the '60s and told News 10 he witnessed implicit bias first-hand with policing.

This is what lead Hayes to write 'Blue Bias' a book on policing.

"Implicit bias still exists and until you understand how our minds work and how we relate to differences. If you haven't studied this intensely it's really hard to understand," said Hayes.

He's hopeful that his book along with the movement can inspire others to take a second look at bias and racism.

He also gave advice on what to do when there's an interaction between civilians and officers and how to respond.

"Just keep your calm, be polite, answer questions, don't make any sudden movements, and for police officers, all you have to do is police as if you were on the receiving end of the policing."