Ex-Indiana school nurse, pastor gets 105 years for molesting

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A former central Indiana school nurse and church pastor has been sentenced to 105 years in prison on child molesting charges.

A Delaware County judge ordered the prison term on Wednesday for 57-year-old Brian Couch of Yorktown, who pleaded guilty in July to three felony counts of child molesting.

When Couch was arrested in August 2019, he was a nurse assigned to Yorktown elementary and middle schools. He had also been a pastor for several years at Yorktown Church of the Nazarene, The (Muncie) Star Press reported.

Crouch was charged with sexually abused a girl “almost daily” over a period of several years beginning when she was six years old. Other charges against him included allegations that he fondled three girls when they visited his home between 2012 and 2016.

Prosecutors sought a maximum 150-year sentence for Couch. The judge ordered 35-year prison terms for each of his three convictions, with the sentences to be served one after another.