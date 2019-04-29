Clear

Ex-Indiana high court justice to hear case against state AG

The Indiana Supreme Court has appointed former Justice Myra Selby to hear allegations that state Attorney General Curtis Hill committed professional misconduct by allegedly groping a lawmaker and three legislative staffers at a bar.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 2:17 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has appointed former Justice Myra Selby to hear allegations that state Attorney General Curtis Hill committed professional misconduct by allegedly groping a lawmaker and three legislative staffers at a bar.

The high court on Monday named Selby, who served on the court from 1995 to 1999, after rejecting Hill’s motion opposing the appointment of a hearing officer or a hearing panel.

The court also rejected the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission’s request for a three-person panel to hear the misconduct case.

The commission alleges that Hill violated Indiana’s professional conduct rules for attorneys by allegedly drunkenly groping the four women in March 2018 during a party at an Indianapolis bar.

A special prosecutor declined in October to pursue criminal charges against Hill, who’s denied wrongdoing.

