Ex-Indiana high court justice to hear case against state AG

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has appointed former Justice Myra Selby to hear allegations that state Attorney General Curtis Hill committed professional misconduct by allegedly groping a lawmaker and three legislative staffers at a bar.
The high court on Monday named Selby, who served on the court from 1995 to 1999, after rejecting Hill’s motion opposing the appointment of a hearing officer or a hearing panel.
The court also rejected the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission’s request for a three-person panel to hear the misconduct case.
The commission alleges that Hill violated Indiana’s professional conduct rules for attorneys by allegedly drunkenly groping the four women in March 2018 during a party at an Indianapolis bar.
A special prosecutor declined in October to pursue criminal charges against Hill, who’s denied wrongdoing.
