Ewing Garden Barn opens their doors to the public

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Ewing Garden Barn had it's grand opening over the weekend.

They used to sell just vegetables but now they've expanded to all types of flowers.

The owners also host events at the green house like painting pumpkins and craft nights.

They are open year around.

"I love doing the flowers and growing my vegetables and just being able to offer this service to the Marshall and all the community. We've had people from Vincennes, Terre Haute, Marshall, Casy, Martinsville, Robinson so it's been nice," says owner Cindy Ewing.

They will have events all week long leading up to Mothers day.