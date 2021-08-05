Evictions are on hold again nationwide. Here's what that means for when the federal eviction moratorium ends

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The federal eviction moratorium has been extended.

For the next two months, landlords cannot evict tenants for financial reasons.

Originally when the program was set to expire, concerns about homelessness started affecting local charitable organizations.

The big news now for tenants facing eviction is, they may have a bit of cushion, for now.

The federal eviction moratorium has been extended for 60 more days.

Some local organizations that help keep tenants from getting evicted fear problems may be on the horizon.

Organizations like "Reach Services" in Terre Haute aim to help people who have recently been evicted.

Their support is designed to get people back on their feet.

With the eviction moratorium now in place again, Reach has not run into too many problems.

"We haven't seen much of any impact yet, but our hope is that we see an uptick in applications for the state rental assistance programs," said Andrew Miller, a case manager at Reach.

Those benefits come from a government rental assistance program.

It gives 12 months of arrears, or forgiveness for rent money that is owed or money that should have been paid earlier.

Miller says these government programs can help keep people now more than ever.

"With rates going up, I believe that that's gonna be causing more people to need assistance in difficult times," said Miller.

He says if you're going to apply for help, you need to soon.

Miller says it's helped 5,700 families so far.

He says if you don't take that help while you can, you could find yourself out of a home.

"They could go back to evicting people, so I would, if you are behind because of covid, I would urge you to apply for the assistance as soon as you can," said Miller.

Even when you receive rental assistance from the government, Miller says it's important to watch how you spend your money.

He says once the eviction moratorium is up in 60 days, homeless rates will likely change, and not for the better.

"They will probably go up. I know I have seen some people who have not paid their rent and then end up on our rapid rehousing again, so again, just be cautious on how you're spending your money," said Miller.

Miller told News 10 he is unsure how much homeless rates will increase across Indiana and Illinois as a whole.

He thinks they will likely increase at the end of the moratorium.

If you or someone you know needs rental assistance, click here.