One in custody after fire at Terre Haute apartment building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's fire chief says a person of interest is in custody after a fire.

The fire happened on Monday afternoon at an apartment building near 19th and Warren Streets.

By-standers told investigators they heard possible explosions, and then they say someone ran out.

Investigators are treating this case as arson.

The chief says one apartment was destroyed and others were damaged. One of the residents received treatment for smoke inhalation.

The fire chief says the person of interest had been evicted. After the story aired, the owner of the building reached out to News 10 and told us the person's lease wasn't renewed, and the person was not evicted.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.