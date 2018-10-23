Everything you need to know about bonfire safety

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cooler weather and spooky season are prime time for bonfires, but do you know how to safely start and stop one?

First, you want to clear your area. Make sure you're away from any low hanging limbs or dry grass.

Have a bucket of water or a hose on standby at all times. In some cases, you could even have a fire extinguisher handy.

If you want, you can even douse around the fire pit with some water before you light it.

Now you want to have three different types of wood. First, some small kindling to get the fire started, then some medium sized branches or sticks to help it catch flame, and finally the big logs to really give you some good flames or heat.

Next, you want to build your fire with the smaller limbs and sticks on the bottom, below the larger logs.

If you need to, paper or pinecones are always a good fire starter too.

When you're done, you want to completely douse everything in water until you get no more smoke or steam.

After that, feel around the area with your hand to make sure it's cool to the touch.

Remember, in residential areas or city limits, your bonfire can be no bigger than 3 feet in diameter.

On top of that, you need to have a wall of some sort that's a foot high. You can either dig a pit one foot into the ground or stack bricks up a foot high.

Always make sure you're burning clean wood that hasn't been treated with any chemicals or stains.

if you have an event and you want to have a bonfire bigger than 3 feet, just contact one of the Terre Haute Fire Departments.

Otherwise, fires outside city limits are free game.