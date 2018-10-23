Clear

Everything you need to know about bonfire safety

Bonfires are popular this time of year, so what are some of the key things you need to do to stay safe?

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 11:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cooler weather and spooky season are prime time for bonfires, but do you know how to safely start and stop one?

First, you want to clear your area. Make sure you're away from any low hanging limbs or dry grass.

Have a bucket of water or a hose on standby at all times. In some cases, you could even have a fire extinguisher handy.

If you want, you can even douse around the fire pit with some water before you light it.

Now you want to have three different types of wood. First, some small kindling to get the fire started, then some medium sized branches or sticks to help it catch flame, and finally the big logs to really give you some good flames or heat.

Next, you want to build your fire with the smaller limbs and sticks on the bottom, below the larger logs.

If you need to, paper or pinecones are always a good fire starter too.

When you're done, you want to completely douse everything in water until you get no more smoke or steam.

After that, feel around the area with your hand to make sure it's cool to the touch.

Remember, in residential areas or city limits, your bonfire can be no bigger than 3 feet in diameter.

On top of that, you need to have a wall of some sort that's a foot high. You can either dig a pit one foot into the ground or stack bricks up a foot high.

Always make sure you're burning clean wood that hasn't been treated with any chemicals or stains.

if you have an event and you want to have a bonfire bigger than 3 feet, just contact one of the Terre Haute Fire Departments.

Otherwise, fires outside city limits are free game.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Image

Big Man on Campus raises money for breast cancer

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Image

Teaching kids about fire prevention

Image

All bids in for new Terre Haute VA Clinic

Image

Confusion at the polls could change the state constitution

Image

Think Before You Post Campaign

Image

Frankenslam Poetry contest

Image

Pantheon Theater receives $2 million

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life