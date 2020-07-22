'Everything will be different about this year’s race.' More changes announced for this year's Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 will limit fan attendance to 25% of capacity and lift a local broadcast blackout for just the second time in nearly seven decades when the postponed race is run next month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Speedway officials released a detailed 88-page plan Wednesday for conducting the 104th edition of the race in the age of the coronavirus. The first race under new track owner Roger Penske was scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, but the outbreak of the virus caused it to be rescheduled for Aug. 23.

Highlights of the 88-page plan Attendance will be at approximately 25 percent.

Seats will be reassigned to provide for greater distancing.

Masks will be mandated throughout the entire venue, both indoors and outdoors.

Everyone will be screened with a contactless thermometer, and individuals with a temperature in excess of 100.4 degrees will be prohibited from entering the Speedway.

All drinking fountains and misting stations will be removed.

Capacity limits on elevators will be enforced.

Options from concession stands will be limited to mostly pre-packaged foods.

To reduce crowding, many activities will be eliminated, including all concerts, the VIP Red Carpet and the Indiana Press Foundation’s Last Row Party.

To help the venue and community prepare for Indy 500 Race Day, all Saturday activities, including Legends Day at IMS and the downtown 500 Festival Parade, have been canceled. Key 500 Festival programming will transition to digital platforms.

Signage will be displayed throughout the venue to encourage healthy practices, and staff will move about the facility to monitor conditions and assist customers.

Penske Entertainment chief executive Mark Miles acknowledged “everything will be different about this year’s race.”

Capacity will be limited to 87,500 fans at the massive speedway. Everyone will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked. Tickets will be distributed so that groups of fans are socially distanced and many ancillary events, such as Legends Day and the 500 Festival Parade, have been canceled.