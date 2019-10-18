Everyone walks away safe after a crash that leaves one car tumbling

BELLMORE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Everyone was able to walk away from a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Parke County.

A driver was speeding down U.S. 36 when it was t-boned by another driver coming out of State Road 59.

Sheriff Justin Cole said thankfully no one was hurt.

A security camera at the Bellmore fire department caught this video.

The two cars collided sending one tumbling.

Sherrif Cole says U.S. 36 is one of the busiest roads during the covered bridge festival.

He said people who aren't familiar with the area tend to speed.

"People dart out into the highways without looking. It is Parke County there's a lot of scenic sights, just take your time be cautious and be observant," said Sheriff Cole.

News 10 also spoke to Ron Keedy, manager of the Big Berry.

He told us some of his employees saw the car get hit and rollover.

Keedy said the accident wasn't as bad as it could've been.

He said this accident should serve as a reminder for others.

"Slow down going through Bellmore, it's not that difficult it's 30 mph but they just, keep on going", said Keedy.

Keedy said Bellmore is a very small town, but safety is still a top concern for everyone.

"Safety is just as important here as it is anywhere else. We don't want to see anybody hurt that's our potential customers," said Keedy.