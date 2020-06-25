Everyday Science Club offers virtual summer learning for kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While the pandemic is causing an extended summer break, for many kids, it doesn't mean the learning has to end.

The Terre Haute Children's Museum finished day one of its Everyday Science Club.

The virtual, two-day, event gives kids hands-on learning from their own home. This week's lesson involves exploring the science of make-up removal.

Day one includes a live video call with a museum educator, who provides information, and instructions, for at-home experiments. Day two includes a virtual show and share with students and discussions.

Organizers say it prevents summer burnout in kids, while giving parents a needed break.

"Parents have been with their kids for three, or four, month now," said Director of Operations Jamie McDowell, "So it's at least an opportunity for a half hour, for two days in a row, to tip-toe away, do some chores, have a moment to breathe."

Day two of the session is set for Friday morning, from 10:30-11.

More sessions are also scheduled in two weeks.

For registration, and costs, visit their website.