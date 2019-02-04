VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - In September a regional group consisting of Vincennes, Bicknell, and Knox County said they need more time to successfully achieve Stellar status. Four months later the city of Vincennes has announced they will wait until 2020.

Mayor Joe Yochum says both decisions revolved around November elections.

Yochum says, "Last time you know it was a county election and it was not the best time for the county officials to be jumping into something like stellar. And now this year is the city election."

Yochum stresses that the group needs time and energy to focus on its application.

In the next year, the city of Vincennes hopes to continue working with Bicknell and Knox County on its plans for 2020. This includes plans for a Vincennes park, a county rails to trails, and housing credits in Bicknell.

Yochum says, "You know Stellar is, there's a lot to the process and everybody needs to be totally focused on it."