“Everybody has to buy in and do their part”. Local Health Leaders Stress Importance of staying at home to stop Spread of COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Currently, the Wabash Valley has a limited number of positive COVID-19 cases. Local health leaders, though, are cautioning you from getting a false sense of security.

You may be sitting at home thinking to yourself, ‘there aren't as many cases in the Wabash Valley as other areas. Maybe we aren’t as affected’. For the time being, you’re right, but Vigo County’s Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken wants you to slow and be careful not to get a false sense of security.

He said this not to scare anyone, but to explain why buying in to staying home is crucial now more than ever.

Dr. Brucken told News 10 that you can see how the number of cases in Indiana has gone up each and every day since this all began, and it’s spreading to nearby counties at a rapid pace.

He says our limited number of positive cases locally is simply a result of limited testing.

Right now, Brucken says from a health provider standpoint, they’re looking at this as the calm before the storm.

The peak of COVID-19 cases is coming. The issue is that younger, healthy people experience very mild symptoms and may think it’s okay to still be out.

This puts everyone at risk which is why it’s extremely important right now to stay at home. Brucken says this, in turn, preserves our health care system on a local level.

“If we are reacting in a way to be over-prepared—fantastic,” Dr. Brucken said, “We would much rather be over-prepared than under-prepared when the influx of patients will likely come to Vigo County.”

As the peak of the Coronavirus looms on the horizon, Dr. Brucken talked about why we must keep stressing the importance of staying home to protect those around us.

Governor Holcomb’s Stay at home order went into effect on Wednesday. As we have reported on News 10...this is to protect against the spread of COVID-19 to those at the highest risk. Brucken says, this is older residents, and following the mandate by staying at home as much as possible is imperative.

“The issue is that the younger people only have minimal symptoms—younger healthy people, and those are the people that are targeted most with this shelter in place theory and action,” he said, “We’re trying to get people to stay at home.”

That’s the whole idea of social distancing—to not spread COVID-19 to your neighbors.

Brucken says the CDC and State Department of Health have made assurances that more testing is coming our way at some point. That point is not here yet. We do not have the ability to test hundreds of patients. Because of this, Dr Brucken says COVID-19’s peak is coming.

“It’s important to realize to that even though we’ve had limited positive tests, we have roughly 40% of the tests that we have submitted to the state that are still pending,” Brucken explained, “We could get an answer tomorrow that we have 15 more cases or 12 new cases. We don’t know that until the test results are returned to us.”

This is why staying home is crucial at this time: To protect against the inevitable influx of patients to local hospitals. Brucken says we must preserve our health care system at a local level and all work together.

“It’s imperative right now to heed the warning—just do your part,” he concluded, “Stay home. Stay sheltered. Keep the spread of the virus down. Everything that we are trying to do has to be a buy in effort from the entire community to make this work.”

Dr. Brucken, again, said this isn’t to induce fear to anyone. It’s simply to stay educated on how we can do our part to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19. If we do it on a local level, it will help the state. If the state is doing their part, it will help federally. In turn, we can save more lives.