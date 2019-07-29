Clear

Every school in Parke County will have a school resource officer

Parke County leaders are preparing for the worst possible scenario. They hope that the plan will keep students safe as they head back to the classroom.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)--  This school year, Parke County leaders are making sure every school has a resource officer.

Ayden Metezker graduated from Riverton Parke High School in May.

He had a few interactions with resource officer Brad McNeill a few times.

Metezker said just having him there, let him know everything was going to be ok.

He said you never know when a school shooting could happen.

"It's definitely frightening to think about that kind of stuff,"

One thing that's always made Metezker feel better is knowing school resource officers are around.

"Officers being there it definitely feels a lot more safer," said Metezker. 

Now, all the schools across Parke County will have a resource officer.

It's the second year of the safety program between law enforcement and the school corporations.

Officers will be at Riverton Parke Jr/Sr high school, Parke Heritage Middle-High School and the elementary schools in Turkey Run, Rockville, Rosedale and Montezuma.

"They're pretty nice like really nice one of them especially," said Metezker. 

He's talking about Brad McNeill.

McNeill's a Parke County sheriff.

"It's fun, I mean im like a 48 year old kid," said McNeill. 

Mcneill said he loves being a presence of safety for students and staff.

For him, it's all about being there for the students.

"I want them to feel that they can come to me and say hey there's a problem because not only they're saving possibly their life but a lot of students teachers a lot of people's lives," said McNeill. 

Metezker believes every school across America should have resource officers.

"it's something that you can trust on officers coming in and help," aid Metezker. 

School starts for Parke County August 8th. 

