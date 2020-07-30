'Every 40 seconds in the United States a child goes missing...' Local group gathers to raise awareness about child sex trafficking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Child sex trafficking is an issue in all 50 states.

People right here in the Wabash Valley want you to educate yourself about this very real problem.

A group gathered on Thursday outside of Kroger on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute. From there, they walked to the Vigo County Courthouse to raise awareness.

We spoke with the organizer of the march. She told us this is a scary issue and more people should be paying attention.

"Every 40 seconds in the United States a child goes missing and that's just in the United States where people are reporting it so, I mean, imagine what's happening in third world countries," Britton Weir told us.

A federal report found that 77 percent of all trafficking victims are exploited in their own countries.