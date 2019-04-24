Clear

Every three hours someone is hit by a train and officials say that number is too high

People are pushing for safety on and around railroad crossings. The week of April, 22nd is railroad crossing safety week. Here are some tips you should know to keep you and your family safe.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Every 3 hours a person or car in the United States is hit by a train.

That number could be a lot lower and that's why the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Railroad Administration are launching a public safety awareness campaign to help save lives.

Living in the Wabash Valley it's hard to find an area without train tracks.

When you're driving to or from work, school, or running errands, it can be extremely frustrating when you see those flashing red lights start.

"You know one stops and you're on your way to work. Trying to find that detour to get around to get to work on time is not only frustrating but just kinda makes a bad start to your day," Katie Douglas a Terre Haute resident said.

A lot of people can relate to her, but When it comes to railroad tracks patience is key!

Even if it doesn't look like a train is coming it could be right around the corner.

"If the arms down and there's not a train coming there are no exclusions where people can cross it," Ryan Adamson, Public Information Officer for the Terre Haute Police Department said, "I mean that's just a fallacy that goes on. So, you have to wait or you have to find an alternate route."

Tips like this aren't just for drivers, they're for people walking too.

"If you try to beat a train and you don't beat it, you don't win that situation," Adamson said. "Act with safety, act with caution and pay attention. If you can hear the whistle, if you can hear the bell it's too close."

Douglas said she sees a lot of railroad arms down with no trains coming and crossings with no arms at all, just flashing lights.

But whatever the situation is your life is more important than getting somewhere on time.

"I don't ever suggest going past a track with the guards down or the lights flashing," Douglas said. "Just for your safety you never know it could come out of nowhere and then that would be your life."

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the average freight train, traveling at 55 MPH, takes anywhere from 1 to 1½ miles to stop. On the roadways, trains always have the right of way because of that. 

If you do come across a railroad track with faulty arms, means the train gate is down but no train is coming, or the red flashing lights aren't working. Or if you come across a track with only flashing lights, but the trees are covering them up. You should call CSX right away. That number is 1-800-232-0144. 

That number is also posted on all railroad crossings.

If there is ever an emergency at the train tracks you should call that number before you call dispatch. 

Train tracks are also private property.

So, if you're walking or taking pictures on the railroad you could be arrested for trespassing.

For more safety facts you can visit the CSX website, here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Overcast with light spotty showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dan Hopkins

Image

Linton softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU football

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Signs going up for new Terre Haute restaurant

Image

Railroad crossing safety

Image

A project is in the works for the City of Brazil to help avoid major flooding

Image

Hey Kevin, Dixie Bee kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties