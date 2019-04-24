Every three hours someone is hit by a train and officials say that number is too high

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Every 3 hours a person or car in the United States is hit by a train.

That number could be a lot lower and that's why the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Railroad Administration are launching a public safety awareness campaign to help save lives.

Living in the Wabash Valley it's hard to find an area without train tracks.

When you're driving to or from work, school, or running errands, it can be extremely frustrating when you see those flashing red lights start.

"You know one stops and you're on your way to work. Trying to find that detour to get around to get to work on time is not only frustrating but just kinda makes a bad start to your day," Katie Douglas a Terre Haute resident said.

A lot of people can relate to her, but When it comes to railroad tracks patience is key!

Even if it doesn't look like a train is coming it could be right around the corner.

"If the arms down and there's not a train coming there are no exclusions where people can cross it," Ryan Adamson, Public Information Officer for the Terre Haute Police Department said, "I mean that's just a fallacy that goes on. So, you have to wait or you have to find an alternate route."

Tips like this aren't just for drivers, they're for people walking too.

"If you try to beat a train and you don't beat it, you don't win that situation," Adamson said. "Act with safety, act with caution and pay attention. If you can hear the whistle, if you can hear the bell it's too close."

Douglas said she sees a lot of railroad arms down with no trains coming and crossings with no arms at all, just flashing lights.

But whatever the situation is your life is more important than getting somewhere on time.

"I don't ever suggest going past a track with the guards down or the lights flashing," Douglas said. "Just for your safety you never know it could come out of nowhere and then that would be your life."

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the average freight train, traveling at 55 MPH, takes anywhere from 1 to 1½ miles to stop. On the roadways, trains always have the right of way because of that.

If you do come across a railroad track with faulty arms, means the train gate is down but no train is coming, or the red flashing lights aren't working. Or if you come across a track with only flashing lights, but the trees are covering them up. You should call CSX right away. That number is 1-800-232-0144.

That number is also posted on all railroad crossings.

If there is ever an emergency at the train tracks you should call that number before you call dispatch.

Train tracks are also private property.

So, if you're walking or taking pictures on the railroad you could be arrested for trespassing.

For more safety facts you can visit the CSX website, here.