Event spaces are seeing a surge in people celebrating once again

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The pandemic has had a lasting impact on how people celebrated milestone events. When the pandemic first hit many venues had to close. This lead to many milestone events getting rescheduled or canceled.

Jeanette Winchester is the owner of Simple to Elegant.

She told News 10 now that restrictions are lifting, her business is booming.

Winchester said usually the summer and fall months are their busiest months, but now, they're seeing even more people than usual.

Winchester said she's also seeing another change in how weddings are taking place.

She told News 10, "We're seeing that the weddings are a little more intimate than they used to be, not quite as large number of guest wise. But brides are also repurposing some of their budgets and the weddings are just gorgeous that people are having."

Someone else also seeing a surge in people celebrating weddings is the Sycamore Winery.

Daniel Pigg is the co-owner of sycamore winery.

He said people and weddings are back at his winery, and it is a much welcome change from last year when restrictions hit his business big time.

Pigg said, "The event bookings are really strong, we already had a strong booking anyway, but we're trying to get creative with adding dates and getting individuals so they can come back and have that once-in-a-lifetime experience for their wedding."

Pigg told News 10 that right now his winery is hosting up to three weddings a week.

He said he believes he's seeing this high demand because people want to return to how things once were.

Pigg told us he believes people are appreciating the joy of celebrating now more than ever.

However, he's not the only one seeing a change for the better.

Pigg said, "It's a positive thing for our community. You know we're bringing people in that stay overnights in hotels, and it has a very positive economic impact for restaurants and all the ancillary things you can think about. Buying gas, and buying food, and buying drinks and coffee."

Pigg told News 10 that he's excited to be able to help the community grow by hosting events again.

He said he loves serving the people of the Wabash Valley and he wouldn't be where he is now without their support.

He said, "We really appreciate the community support. We're extremely happy to be back open, we're extremely happy to be able to host events, and we're extremely happy to be supported by an awesome community."

Pigg said he's excited to continue to grow his business while at the same time helping other small businesses in the area succeed as well.