Event raises money to end food insecurity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Making a difference one bowl of soup at a time. That's what hundreds of people did Saturday night with Catholic Charities.

It was the 9th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit. It's a time when Catholic Charities of Terre Haute raises money and awareness of hunger in the community.

Organizers say one in seven people in Terre Haute are at risk for being food insecure. One in five of those people are children. Organizers say that's why this event so important.

Jennifer Buell says, “Everybody who helps us out gets it and that's the neat part about this event is people understand the need and they're willing to do something to help."

All the money raised will be used to buy food for those who are food insecure. Buell says each ticket sold is enough for a hundred meals.