Even zombies took safety precautions in the wake of COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - "They'll have a flag football belt on and zombies will reach for those so no contact," said executive director Jaymie Wood.
That was one of the safety measures in place for runners at the Zombie Apocalypse 5K at Fowler Park Saturday morning.
Runners had to dodge zombies.
All proceeds from this event goes to the FSA counseling center.
Safety measures for runners
Posted: Oct 31, 2020 8:36 PM
