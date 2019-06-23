Clear
Evansville educator taking charge of Indiana teachers union

An educator from Evansville is set to take over leadership of Indiana's largest teachers union.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 5:07 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An educator from Evansville is set to take over leadership of Indiana's largest teachers union.

Keith Gambill has been the Indiana State Teachers Association's vice president for six years and will become president in August. He was elected this spring to replace Teresa Meredith, a Shelbyville kindergarten teacher who has reached her six-year term limit.

Gambill has been a middle school music and drama teacher for more than 25 years.

He tells WFIU-FM that he intends to highlight the need for better school funding, improving the professionalism of teachers and also boosting pay for teachers, bus drivers, custodians and others who work in schools.

Gambill says schools need to ensure that the best people are working with Indiana students.

