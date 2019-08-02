Eva Kor public Celebration of Life is Sunday in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People will honor the life and legacy of Holocaust Survivor Eva Kor this weekend in Terre Haute.

A public Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday at 2:00pm EDT. It's happening at Tilson Music Hall on the campus of Indiana State University.

Kor, 85, died in July while on an annual trip to Poland.

ORIGINAL STORY | HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR EVA KOR HAS PASSED AWAY AT 85-YEARS-OLD

For those who cannot be at Eva Kor's Celebration of Life, you can watch via live stream from Indiana State University. The live stream will begin at 1:50pm EDT.

Another Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, August 18 at 2:00pm EDT at Clowes Hall on the campus of Butler University.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the CANDLES Eva Kor Legacy Education Fund and/or the WFYI/Ted Green Films “Eva” Education Program.