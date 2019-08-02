TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People will honor the life and legacy of Holocaust Survivor Eva Kor this weekend in Terre Haute.
A public Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday at 2:00pm EDT. It's happening at Tilson Music Hall on the campus of Indiana State University.
Kor, 85, died in July while on an annual trip to Poland.
ORIGINAL STORY | HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR EVA KOR HAS PASSED AWAY AT 85-YEARS-OLD
For those who cannot be at Eva Kor's Celebration of Life, you can watch via live stream from Indiana State University. The live stream will begin at 1:50pm EDT.
Another Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, August 18 at 2:00pm EDT at Clowes Hall on the campus of Butler University.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the CANDLES Eva Kor Legacy Education Fund and/or the WFYI/Ted Green Films “Eva” Education Program.
Related Content
- Eva Kor public Celebration of Life is Sunday in Terre Haute
- 73 years free, Eva Kor celebrates liberation day
- Memorial services set for Eva Kor
- Terre Haute's Eva Kor to serve as pacesetter for 500 Mini-Marathon
- Documentary on Eva Kor to premier at Indiana State University
- Eva Kor walks blue carpet for documentary world premiere
- Eva Kor announced as 2019 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Pacesetter
- Holocaust survivor Eva Kor has passed away at 85-years-old
- A few speak on the legacy of Eva Kor
- CANDLES Museum offers free admission in honor of Eva Kor