Eva Kor in her own words: 'I want to be happy and I want to smile because I like smiling'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The words of Holocaust survivor Eva Kor continue to echo around the world as people mourn her loss.

Over the years, Eva has been a force for forgiveness and education. They are subjects Eva talked about in countless interviews with News 10, and they’re also messages she hoped to share with people near and far.

Terre Haute Public Memorial Service:

Sunday, August 4th at 2:00pm EDT

Indiana State University

Tilson Music Hall

200 North 7th St.

Terre Haute, IN 47809



Indianapolis Public Memorial Service:

Sunday, August 18th at 2:00pm EDT

Butler University

Clowes Hall

4602 Sunset Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46208

Eva died at the age of 85 on July 4, while on an annual trip to Poland. Ahead of her funeral, News 10 took a look back through the many stories with Eva over the years.

“If I ever concentrated on all of the people who hurt me I would never have a smiling face in my life and I refuse to be an old bitter person. I want to be happy and I want to smile because I like smiling,” Eva said in an interview in 2015 after Nazi guard Oskar Groening’s trial. Groening was convicted of 300,000 counts of accessory to murder and received a four-year prison sentence.

“I said nobody, nothing had the power to forgive, it was mine to use as I wished and that was a tremendous discovery for me,” said Eva in a 2007 interview about her journey to find forgiveness.

She talked often about forgiveness and its power to heal. “I cannot change what happened. No one can change what happened,” said Eva. “So I tell young people, don't give up. I did not give up in Auschwitz, I think growing up, just plain growing up is a very difficult thing."

At just 10 years old, Eva and her twin sister were the only Holocaust survivors in their immediate family. She ended up in Terre Haute, Indiana and tried to put the past behind her. Instead, she brought the darkness of the Holocaust into the light.

“If we do nothing with the memories we have had to endure then why survive, there is no lesson to be learned from it. Then we can just crawl in a corner and cry all day? I cannot do it,” Eva told us after someone set fire to the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in 2003, which destroyed the facility.

“I refuse to be a victim and I will never volunteer again to be a victim so I take power and control back over my own life,” Eva said in 2009 for a Forgiveness Day event. She took that control back when she opened the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in 1995, bringing the darkness of the Holocaust into the light. “It is my deepest hope that all the people of Terre Haute will be able to defeat those who hate us, by impressing them with our message and make them our friends," she said. Eva had been a realtor and said she would sell houses and put profits into the museum to keep it running.

When someone set fire to the museum in 2003, Eva vowed to rebuild and continue spreading her message, “We are not going to give up teaching how to prevent hatred, but right now, I need to cope with the mess these people who hate have created. They wanted to destroy us, but they accomplished exactly the opposite. Because we are going to come back.”

Since that tragic day, the museum has hosted several speakers and thousands of people have walked the halls – all to hear and see Eva’s personal testimony of survival and forgiveness. “From my perspective, surviving and being able to live free of the pain and be even happy it is the way to go. And it makes to me sense that I made the effort to survive and if I can teach the world how they can do it,” Eva said in 2015.

In her final days, Eva continued doing one of the things she had spent so many years doing, educating others with her unwavering message of hope.

Speaking with a nice group of Germans today at Birkenau who were interested in my forgiveness pic.twitter.com/llE7d71RRX — Eva Mozes Kor (@EvaMozesKor) June 28, 2019

"If they want to create a better world - a more peaceful world - forgiveness is absolutely necessary. I call forgiveness a seed for peace, anger a seed for war,” said Eva in 2007, ahead of the airing of a PBS program in which she was featured.

In 2018, “Eva: A-7063” premiered. The documentary by Ted Green, Mika Brown and WFYI tells the Story of Eva’s life and follows her to Auschwitz. "By each one, learning to forgive we are not going to want to kill each other and in a strange way I believe it is the secret to world peace," said Eva during the world premiere in Indianapolis.

Funeral services for Eva are happening this weekend in Terre Haute. The public is encouraged to attend the public memorials happening in August.