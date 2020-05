TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Teachers Association is honoring Eva Kor.

The group posthumously gave her the 'Friend of Education' award.

Kor was a Holocaust survivor. She founded the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute.

The State Teachers Association says Eva was a friend to educators.

She dedicated her life to help teach students about the prevention of hatred and helping others.