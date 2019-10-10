Eva Kor documentary now available for streaming

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – “Eva: A-7063” is now available for streaming on several services.

The producers announced on Thursday the special documentary about Holocaust survivor, Eva Kor, can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video, Roku, Apple TV, and Smart TV services.

Eva made Terre Haute her home, and founded the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Educatin Center. She was an advocate for education and forgiveness. She died earlier this year while on an annual trip to Poland.