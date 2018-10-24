Eva Kor announced as 2019 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Pacesetter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)- The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was a little busier Wednesday morning. That's as runners like Terre Haute resident Brad Chaney ran the One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon course.

Even though the race isn’t until May next year, Chaney ran the course as a pacesetter for Terre Haute hero and Holocaust survivor Eva Kor.

"She's got a lot of impact not only locally but nationwide. I just found out yesterday she was going to be involved in it so it’s pretty cool to be able to come out and actually support her and be part of this event is pretty neat," said Chaney.

Each year the marathon chooses a charity to select as a pacesetter. For each runner that beats the pacesetter's time, the 500 festival donates a dollar donated to that charity.

That's why marathon organizers decided to choose Eva Kor and the Candles Holocaust Museum for 2019’s race. It also gives her the opportunity to tell her story and help her cause.

"A story we can be a platform to tell and along with that, we create an opportunity for runners to know that their raising funds,” said President and CEO of the festival Bob Bryant. “If they can beat the mark set by the pacesetter, their raising funds."

Kor walked the last leg of the race. She’s honored to be selected as 2019's pacesetter. She just wants everyone to take her message to heart.

"If all of you use that wonderful brain that we have to learn to treat each other with respect, we're making a difference in the world," said Kor as she finished the marathon.

The pace to beat is two hours seven minutes and thirty-six seconds, but Kor and Chaney just hope everyone will keep her message in mind while racing through the streets of Indy.

"What she’s done is not as well known for the younger generation and hopefully this will help expand that out a little further for our younger kids,” said Chaney.

If you would like to learn more about the 500 Mini-Marathon like participating check out their website here. You can also learn more about Kor and the Candles Museum in Terre Haute here.