Eva Kor, and other Holocaust survivors to be featured in 60 Minutes episode

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Eva Kor is set to be featured on an episode of 60 Minutes.

It will focus on the Dimensions and Testimony Exhibit.

The CANDLES Holocaust Museum says the exhibit consists of 12 Holocaust survivors, sharing their stories in an interactive way.

It's possible even after they've passed away. The survivors in the exhibit were recorded and are used as a hologram.

"Eva and the 11 other survivors answers close to 2,000 questions each. So all of their responses were recorded in full," Catie Hann, from the CANDLES Holocaust Museum said.

You can watch it on 60 Minutes this Sunday at 7 pm on WTHI.