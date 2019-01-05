Clear

Eternal light award

One local woman was awarded the eternal light award.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 9:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- One local woman got a prestigious award Saturday.

Nancy Edwards got the eternal light award at the Candles Holocaust Museum.

She earned the award for her work sharing stories of the Holocaust.

Edwards said she's thankful for the award and being able to tell the incredible stories of people who lived through the Holocaust.

"I think it's important that people realize that these people are inspirations they have stories to tell that we can all learn from," Edwards said. "It's a privilege to be able to present these stories and tell people about the history of the era." 

You can hear these stories by visiting Candles Holocaust Museum.

It's open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 

