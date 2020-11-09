Eta ties record for most storms in the Atlantic Basin during tropical season

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The 2020 Atlantic Tropical Storm season has no doubt been very active. Now Tropical Storm Eta is off the shores of the Florida Keys with sustained winds at 60 mph and is moving southwest into the Gulf of Mexico at 14 mph.

The track of the storm, as mentioned, will be moving back into the Gulf of Mexico then making a shift northward back into the Panhandle of Florida, and is projected to remain a Tropical Storm as of 10:00 AM Monday morning.

(Tropical Storm Eta's latest description as of 10:00 AM EST by the NWS National Hurricane Center)





Quick facts:

Eta is the 28th storm of the 2020 Atlantic tropical storm season and this ties the 2005 season for the most storms on record.

Eta is the 12th hurricane of the season, which ties for the second-most on record for a year in the Atlantic.

Eta was a Category 4 hurricane when it made its first landfall near Honduras and Nicaragua.

3rd strongest November Hurricane on record.

Eta's central pressure dropped 82 millibars in 48 hours which is one of the largest 48-hour pressure drops on record in the Atlantic Basin. Only three other storms dropped this fast in history. Andrew, Rita, and Wilma.

Made the second landfall in the Florida Keys This is a record-breaking 12th U.S. landfall this season.



Tropical Storm Eta's track is still fairly uncertain in the coming days. Right now, Eta is not planned to have any impacts on the Wabash Valley.