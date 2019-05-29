Clear

'Escape Terre Haute' says they are closing in June

A post on the 'Escape Terre Haute' Facebook page says they will be closing their doors on June 1.

Posted: May 29, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute business has announced they are closing up shop.

Escape rooms are where small groups of people work together to solve a puzzle so they can make it out of a locked room.

It was located near Honey Creek Mall on Terre Haute's south side.

According to their Facebook page, you will be able to redeem any unused gift certificates at their Evansville location.

See their full Facebook post below. 

"Terre Haute, you've been wonderful to us and we've enjoyed all the fun, smiles and families that have come through our door. All good things must come to an end and we're going to be closing our doors June 1st. Any gift certificates will be honored at our Evansville location (Escape Evansville) Thanks for everything!"

