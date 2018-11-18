Ernie Pyle memorial fundraiser

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Wabash Valley man who made great strides in war correspondence was remembered tonight.

Ernie Pyle is known for his contribution to the American soldier.

Pyle fought in WWII.

Tonight there was a show in Dana, Indiana

All the money raised went to the Ernie Pyle World War Two Museum.

The show was full of Patriotism and respect for what they say is history's greatest war correspondent.

The money raised is going to help buy new siding for the museum.