NAACP turns 100

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- For 100 years the Terre Haute NAACP has been committed to helping change the world we live in.

Tonight the group celebrated its 100th anniversary,

Members say they wanted the event to be about celebrating how long the organization has been a force in the community.

They also say they wanted to make some of the younger generations aware of the thing they've done in the past so they can look forward to the future of the organization.