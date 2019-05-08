Equipment to help improve alleyways in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city leaders are taking on a new infrastructure project to improve alleyways.

Crews have been working throughout the city with an alley grinder. Mayor Duke Bennett said the city is renting the piece of equipment.

The machine works by grinding up materials in alleys and redistributing it. This is meant to help in areas with potholes and the end result is a smoother surface.

"Prior to it was a nightmare to get in and out. Had a big old pothole out here. Now, the end result, I'm really impressed with it," said Don Reynolds. The machine recently went through his neighborhood and he said it's really made a difference.

Mayor Bennett says he hopes to hit all of the alleys in the city before the end of the year. He also says they hope to purchase a machine like this one in the future.