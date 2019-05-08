Enjoy a meal while supporting a local group

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dining at one local restaurant will benefit an important organization in Terre Haute.

Azzip Pizza in Terre Haute is taking part in a fundraiser. The business will give 20% of all purchases Wednesday to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program.

You have to show a special flyer to help in the cause.

"It feels good. We run a small business here in Terre Haute. It's been great for us. It gives us the opportunity to give back to them," said Azzip Pizza General Manager, Craig Melvin.