Enjoy a meal while supporting a local group

A pizza joint in Terre Haute is offering you a chance to grab a meal while supporting a local group.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dining at one local restaurant will benefit an important organization in Terre Haute.

Azzip Pizza in Terre Haute is taking part in a fundraiser. The business will give 20% of all purchases Wednesday to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program.

You have to show a special flyer to help in the cause.

"It feels good. We run a small business here in Terre Haute. It's been great for us. It gives us the opportunity to give back to them," said Azzip Pizza General Manager, Craig Melvin.

