Enhanced unemployment benefits coming to an end or not?

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WTHI) - A final decision on Indiana's unemployment benefits could be announced in the next few days.

On Tuesday, the office of the Indiana Attorney General filed a motion asking the court to certify the case for immediate appeal. This comes after Governor Eric Holcomb decided to stop unemployment benefits last month, a move that was overruled by a Marion County judge.

We asked News 10 viewers on our Facebook page what they thought about the upcoming ruling. Many Wabash Valley residents say they are against the decision to continue the benefits.

"We are making it too easy for people to be dependent on the government," Karen Franklin, a News 10 viewer, said.

Local experts say there is one big reason people may not be eager to get back to work. That is, the job market can't compete with the enhanced benefits.

"There are many good jobs out there, but people are unwilling to take them because they get paid almost as much or more to be on unemployment," Dr. Robert Guell, an economics professor at Indiana State University, said.

This is going hand in hand with the worker shortage problem the Wabash Valley and many other places are seeing in today's society.

"Businesses are screaming for employees," Guell said.

On the other hand, there are two main reasons other Hoosiers are advocating for the benefits to continue. The initial lawsuit says Indiana Law requires the state to offer all federal benefits to community members. By leaving the program early, this may hurt thousands of unemployed Hoosiers. The other important factor concerns working parents.

"We are not yet at full capacity in childcare," Guell said. "People are not at full capacity in their ability to go to work because they have no place to have their kids be watched."

No matter the outcome of the decision, the federal benefits will be ending for the entire nation soon. The final day to receive the extra benefits will be labor day.