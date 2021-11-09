Engineering firm to investigate why Vigo Co. Annex is sinking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An engineering firm will investigate why the north side of the Vigo County Annex is sinking.

The commissioners approved a contract for $75,000 with the firm RQAW.

This firm will investigate why the building is sinking. It will also design a new entrance to the building.

This will be the only public entrance into the Vigo Co. Annex.

The entrance will be enclosed and have security features, such as metal detectors.

Construction of this project won't begin until next year.