Engineering Students Design Toys for Children with disabilities at Rose Hulman

Engineering design students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosted a special presentation on Thursday morning. Many gathered to see them present their toy designs made for children at REACH services.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 6:28 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Engineering design students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosted a special presentation on Thursday morning. Many gathered to see them present their toy designs made for children at REACH services. 

All students presenting were first-year engineering students. These students have only been on Rose-Hulman's campus for 9 weeks. Director of the engineering design program Patsy Brackin says it's incredible what cool designs her students have made, and it also goes to a great cause. 

This is the third straight year for the project. Students make these toys to give to REACH services' lending library. They are intended for children with disabilities or special needs. Toys are designed to help children improve their motor and cognitive skills. 

Representatives from REACH say there is a great working relationship between them and engineering students. The students say the want to help others is added motivation for their projects. "It's a blessing to me to be able to be a part of it," REACH occupational therapist Jackie Wrin said, "To give feedback and just see their incredible minds and what they come up with and create that will help future kids."

Brackin agrees. "Our students really do want to make the world better and so they are excited," she said, "They get so motivated and work so hard to make sure that they can help a child with disabilities."

