Clear

Energy bill saving tactics

Conditions have been mild across the Wabash Valley for weeks. But as News 10 found out, it's never too early to put some energy cost-saving methods into action.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 4:24 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 5:32 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your wallet may still be recovering this afternoon from the Christmas spending rush.  One area you may have gotten a break on, is your winter energy bill.

Conditions have been mild across the Wabash Valley for weeks. But as News 10 found out, it's never too early to put some energy cost-saving methods into action.

24 hours a day, your energy meter is running. Counting the kilowatts that translate into dollars coming from your wallet.

With Christmas in the rearview mirror, Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger, says now is the time to focus.

He shares, "Just be wise on your energy usage out there."

Burger says unfortunately, several customers get into trouble over their energy bill each year.

Burger explains, "You do not want to get to the point of being shut off. You get shut off, then you're going to have another bill, a deposit to get back on. I wanna work with that customer, we want to work with that customer, before that gets to that point."

Burger says there are things customers can do to take their energy bills into their own hands.

He states, "Be sure your windows are properly insulated. Also, water heater jackets, if your water heater's in an unconventional space that's not really heated like a garage, I'd look at wrapping that water heater because it retains the heat in it."

Burger also busted the myth about thermostats.

Burger shares, "A lot of people think, 'Hey, I'll turn that thermostat way down and my furnace doesn't run then I get home and I turn it up.' Here's what I suggest, the rule of thumb in my house is basically just leave that thermostat at the lowest setting where you want it and leave it. Because if you start messing down here, and you come home and you have to yank it up, you're going to use the kilowatts to bring that heat at home back."

Burger says you can even put Mother Nature to work.

He says, "On a sunny day, open the drapes up, let the sun come in and warm the house up and things like that."

Those are some little steps that could add up to more cash in your wallet. The District Manager says reaching out to Duke Energy directly when struggling with a bill, can also pay off.

Burger shares, "There's ways of making payment plans if you have a big bill out there, we can chop it down and work on that. But there's budget billing. There's now text alerts you can get on your phone, you just have to sign up and utilize that."

Burger says there are many resources on Duke Energy's website to explain these options.
If you prefer, he says you can also call 1-800-521-2232 and talk with a Duke Energy Representative that can better explain options can work for you.

For more energy saving advice, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Clear, warmer air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some clouds, warm. High: 48°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Tuesday Overnight Forecast

Image

Year in review: Top economy stories for 2018

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

First responders spend Christmas away from their families to keep your family safe

Image

Christmas Day Forecst

Image

"I'm hopeful...I have faith..." Salvation Army might not make their goal as Kettle Season comes to a

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

The pressure to 'give' during the holidays

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?