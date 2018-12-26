Energy bill saving tactics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your wallet may still be recovering this afternoon from the Christmas spending rush. One area you may have gotten a break on, is your winter energy bill.

Conditions have been mild across the Wabash Valley for weeks. But as News 10 found out, it's never too early to put some energy cost-saving methods into action.

24 hours a day, your energy meter is running. Counting the kilowatts that translate into dollars coming from your wallet.

With Christmas in the rearview mirror, Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger, says now is the time to focus.

He shares, "Just be wise on your energy usage out there."

Burger says unfortunately, several customers get into trouble over their energy bill each year.

Burger explains, "You do not want to get to the point of being shut off. You get shut off, then you're going to have another bill, a deposit to get back on. I wanna work with that customer, we want to work with that customer, before that gets to that point."

Burger says there are things customers can do to take their energy bills into their own hands.

He states, "Be sure your windows are properly insulated. Also, water heater jackets, if your water heater's in an unconventional space that's not really heated like a garage, I'd look at wrapping that water heater because it retains the heat in it."

Burger also busted the myth about thermostats.

Burger shares, "A lot of people think, 'Hey, I'll turn that thermostat way down and my furnace doesn't run then I get home and I turn it up.' Here's what I suggest, the rule of thumb in my house is basically just leave that thermostat at the lowest setting where you want it and leave it. Because if you start messing down here, and you come home and you have to yank it up, you're going to use the kilowatts to bring that heat at home back."

Burger says you can even put Mother Nature to work.

He says, "On a sunny day, open the drapes up, let the sun come in and warm the house up and things like that."

Those are some little steps that could add up to more cash in your wallet. The District Manager says reaching out to Duke Energy directly when struggling with a bill, can also pay off.

Burger shares, "There's ways of making payment plans if you have a big bill out there, we can chop it down and work on that. But there's budget billing. There's now text alerts you can get on your phone, you just have to sign up and utilize that."

Burger says there are many resources on Duke Energy's website to explain these options.

If you prefer, he says you can also call 1-800-521-2232 and talk with a Duke Energy Representative that can better explain options can work for you.

