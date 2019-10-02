Energy Efficiency Day looks to help people cut their energy consumption

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nationwide, cutting energy use by 15 percent for one year can help save six American lives a day.

It also helps avoid up to $20 billion in health-related problems.

That's all according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

That's why organizations across the country recognized Wednesday as Energy Efficiency Day.

Local energy company, Vectren, is taking part in the national initative.

They say energy efficiency also cuts down on utility bills.

A few small ways you can help reduce energy usage are to regularly replace your HVAC filter, have your furnace maintained annually and check the air filter monthly, and put weather strips around windows and doors to keep warm air from escaping during winter months.