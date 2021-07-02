Endangered species found in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Wabash Valley has played a historic role in the diversity of reptiles and amphibians in the state. After years of not spotting a single plains leopard frog, experts say they are getting back on the map.

Plains leopard frogs are an endangered species in the state of Indiana. From the 1970s to early 2000 there wasn't a single documented record of this amphibian.

"In 2019, we caught wind of a record north of Terre Haute, near Clinton, and we went and verified it, and we ended up finding these frogs at a couple of other sites that same day. All of a sudden, the lightbulb went on and that's when we realized the Wabash River corridor roughly between Terre Haute and Lafayette is an important habitat feature for these frogs," explained Nate Engbrecht, the Herpetologist for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

News 10 joined Engbrecht and his assistant for a night of looking for plains leopard frogs by looking in the water and listening for the frog's distinct mating call.

"With the plains leopard frog, we're listening for more of like a chuck sound. It's like this kind of "Chuck chuck chuck," said Engbrecht.

Although we did not spot any plains leopard frogs, we did hear a southern leopard frog, which is far more common.

There are three leopard frog species in Indiana, the northern frog, the southern frog, and the plains leopard frog.

All three types of frogs get their names from the spots on their body, but the plains leopard frog has distinct features.

"On the plains leopard frog, at the back end of that ridge, there's usually a chunk of it that's usually broken up and separated and a little bit offset toward the middle part of the body," Engbrecht said.

Although the DNR is locating more plains leopard frogs in the Wabash valley, it's not rushing to take them off the state endangered species list.

"We wrestle through that, and we think through that. At what point do you say, 'ok, these aren't quite as rare as we thought, and maybe we go ahead and de-list it.' And so we don't know yet. I think the work we do over the next couple of years will give us a good feel for that," stressed Engbrecht.

Engbrecht has been able to locate plains leopard frogs with the help of those who visit the Wabash River corridor.

If you think you've spotted a plains leopard frog, you can send a photo and the location you found it here.