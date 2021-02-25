Endangered and nongame species in Indiana need your help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has asked Hoosiers to help support nongame and endangered species in the state. You can do this by donating to the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund when you file your 2020 state taxes.

Nongame species are animals that are neither hunted nor trapped for sport or commercial use. Experts say they make up over 70% of the total animal species in Indiana.

I spoke with Scott Johnson, a wildlife science supervisor at DNR, Fish & Wildlife. He said these donations help fund resources here in the Wabash Valley!

"Right there in Terre Haute, there's a peregrine falcon nesting box put up in the sycamore building. The construction of that box, the placement of it, and monitoring the productivity of the birds that nest there have all been made possible by donations to the Nongame Wildlife Fund," said Johnson.

The peregrine falcon in Terre Haute has produced over 20 nestlings in the last ten years.

For every $5 donated, the state is eligible for an additional $9 in federal funds. That means the fund would receive $14 from your $5 donation.

"That donation, whether it's $5 or $50, represents 35% of a bigger number," explained Johnson.

To donate while filing your taxes, fill out the schedule five form, and write in the amount you'd like to donate.

Then, confirm that amount on line 17 of the main I-t 40 form.

You can also donate online or by mail.