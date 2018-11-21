End of the season coming for Apple House

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're from the midwest, you know just how unpredictable the weather can be.

That can make things a little difficult for gardeners.

"Well it's been a challenge this year, I mean, last spring was probably one of the toughest springs i've ever been through."

Tom Cummins knows the ins and outs of gardening, and he's gotten that experience from running The Apple House.

Unpredictable weather is no stranger to him, but that doesn't make it any easier to deal with.

"Ya know, with the new operation we have where we're more open air, the weather is a bigger factor, particularly if we get cold temps as we did in April. I mean, we had a freeze warning on April the 28th."

But Tom knows the weather never stops, so he and his team always do what they can.

"Well we're into fresh cut Christmas trees, fresh wreaths and greens of all kinds, we'll be having poinsettias arrive next week, we have a few on hand now."

And as the warm days come to a close, Tom is always keeping his hopes high for the spring season.

"I'm hoping for a normal spring, is what I'd really like to see."

So when spring makes its way back into the valley, The Apple House will be ready.