TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All of the remaining Family Video stores are closing.

At one point, the company had 800 locations. The company says COVID-19 had a major impact on this decision.

The lack of foot traffic and fewer movie releases has taken a serious toll on the company.

One of the stores that are still open is in Terre Haute on Fort Harrison Road.

There's also a store in Vincennes. The last day for renting was on Wednesday.

Stores will close once all of the items are sold.